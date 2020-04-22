Image copyright Google Image caption Parks including Stewart Park, pictured before the lockdown, will remain closed

"Technological innovations" could be the answer to reopening Middlesbrough's parks, a local MP has suggested.

Mayor Andy Preston has kept many closed despite the government telling councils to open their gates for the good of those without gardens or open spaces.

He said it was necessary due to poor social distancing practices.

Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland said he would work with Mr Preston to find some practical answers.

The Independent mayor had pointed to a think-tank report which showed Middlesbrough was deemed to be one of the most vulnerable places to Covid-19 in the UK.

He said the parks were closed due to problems with people "congregating, arranging to meet friends and turning up and playing football".

"This is normally great but we're in the middle of a crisis which is costing lives and jobs."

He pledged to reopen them as soon as he believed it was safe - and also referred to the significant number of wardens and staff it would take to ensure parks were policed properly, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Clarke said: "For many people, especially families with children and those who live in homes without a garden, access to green space is a lifeline - and the obvious source of this in a large town like Middlesbrough is a public park.

"I have spoken to Andy Preston about this in recent days and he recognises the very difficult trade-offs involved in maintaining this position.

"For my part, I will continue to work with the mayor to explore practical solutions to allow reopening (of parks) as quickly as possible.

"As a minister at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, we are exploring best practice from across England that we can share - including technological innovations."

Middlesbrough Council's Labour group has also drawn up an alternative "five point plan" to reopen parks which includes limiting access to pedestrians, warden patrols and weekly reviews of the policy.

