Many care homes will be forced to close after the coronavirus outbreak passes if there is no government support, a business owner has warned.

Justin Russi, director of Hawthorns Lodge which runs four facilities in County Durham and Teesside, fears they will struggle to attract new residents.

He said companies would be "under serious threat" without help from central and local authorities.

More than 1,000 virus-related deaths have been recorded in care homes.

The government has promised to step up testing in facilities where symptoms of the virus have been found.

But care teams "who have turned in day after day, at risk to themselves" could find themselves out of work if firms cannot generate sufficient revenue, Mr Russi believes.

Financial plan a 'must'

"They could find, at the end of it that the very place they have been so loyal to may be closing because of the financial pressures care homes have been placed under.

"If you think of cruise ships, who would want to go on a cruise ship at this point in time?

"Everybody knows cruise ships are fantastic, but would you really want to go on a holiday next week or in two months' time? I suspect the same would apply to care homes.

"Local authorities and central government alike must plan financially going forward to support homes going through the gap that may occur as a result of Covid-19 finishing and the realisation it's safe to use care homes not just across the North East but the whole of the United Kingdom."

While more than 1,000 virus-related deaths have been registered at care homes in England and Wales, the National Care Forum estimates the true figure may be as high as 4,000.

Care providers have reported difficulties getting sufficient PPE to keep staff and residents safe.