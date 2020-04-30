Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins was last sighted in Middlesbrough in December

Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a woman who disappeared more than four months ago have started searching a park.

Cleveland Police has been trying to find Natalie Jenkins, 32, since she vanished in Middlesbrough in December.

Two men aged 66 and 40 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

Officers are searching Albert Park in Middlesbrough with divers focusing on the lake and waterways.

A police spokeswoman said the search of the 74-acre (30-hectare) site will "take a number of days continuing over this weekend".

The last known sighting of Ms Jenkins was in CCTV footage of her walking towards the park along Park Road South at 23:38 GMT on 10 December.

The footage showed her wearing a white hat, which she was also seen wearing earlier that evening when she had walked to Middlesbrough from her home in Thornaby,

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has also been bailed.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for Natalie's murder.

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said: "Our searches in Albert Park will take several days and will involve teams of officers led by trained search advisors. The area around the park has always been a significant location to our investigation and information has led us to focus on the inside of the park.

"I can't divulge what this information is for operational reasons, but we are still appealing for people to come forward to tell us what they know. We're providing support to Natalie's family and are keeping them updated with what is happening with the investigation."