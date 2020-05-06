Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Naheed Khan disappeared shortly before becoming a grandmother

The family of a missing woman have said "not a day goes by when they do not think about her" on the second anniversary of her disappearance.

Naheed Khan, 43 and from Thornaby, Teesside, disappeared over the 2018 May Bank Holiday weekend, last accessing her bank account on Sunday 6 May.

Police launched a murder investigation and have made five arrests but no-one has been charged.

Her family and detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Despite searches of a number of areas, Ms Khan's body has not been found.

A spokeswoman for the family said they just wanted her to be "buried respectfully like she deserves".

She said: "There isn't a day that goes by where we don't think about where Naheed is or what has happened to her, the time that has passed hasn't made this any easier.

"We are begging with all of our hearts for someone to come forward anonymously and give us some closure so we can try and live with some peace of mind that we know where she is."

Image caption Forensic teams searched the area surrounding the cash machine Ms Khan last used

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said: "We strongly believe people are still withholding vital information from us.

"We would urge anyone with information to please come forward, for the sake of Naheed's family, who have suffered tremendously throughout this ordeal."

Her last known movements were in central Middlesbrough, around the university, Linthorpe Road and Newport, police said.

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said: "All of these areas are extremely busy places and we believe the answers to her death lie within the Middlesbrough area."