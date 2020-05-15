Image caption Gemma says being separated from her daughter is like 'a grieving pain'

Sitting on some park steps, Gemma Mount wipes the tears from her face as she describes how hard it has been to send her daughter to another house for her own safety.

"It's like a grieving pain," she says. "This pandemic has tested me. Her sister misses her, but I don't want to put her in jeopardy."

Her 12-year-old has underlying health conditions and so she is living away from Gemma and her other daughter to ensure she is shielded. It means the only contact they have is over the phone.

"She's crying. All I want to do is give her a cuddle, but I can't. I can't take the pain away and so I feel I've let her down," Gemma says.

This is life under lockdown for the mum from Middlesbrough. This town has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country and like many parents, Gemma has had to rely on charity.

"The cost of living's gone up, but your money hasn't," she says. "Little hand sanitisers used to be 69p. They're now £3.99. What's £10 going to get you?"

Image caption Pat McBride believes there will be prolonged food poverty

Gemma has received food donations from the Cause charity in Middlesbrough, which is run by Pat McBride. It used to deliver food donations at Christmas. Now, it's every week.

"Usually, when we respond to people in a crisis, they recover and come back to support us," says Pat.

"But that's not going to happen this time, there'll be prolonged food poverty, fuel poverty and housing poverty."

The North East currently has the highest rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases in England.

A report published by the Centre For Progressive Policy (CPP) in April claimed people living in the poorest towns in the North of England and the Midlands were the most at risk of dying with coronavirus.

It said Middlesbrough was the local authority most at risk from Covid-19.

Charities and health experts have explained why people here are struggling during the pandemic.

Image caption George Rae says Covid-19 has shone a light on health inequalities

Over the years, the old chemical or heavy industries of Teesside have taken a toll on their health. That has made them vulnerable to the virus.

Unemployment has increased so food and housing poverty has also affected their physical or mental health and, like Gemma, they are unable to work.

Charities like Pat's are trying to bridge the gap, as more people are made redundant during lockdown.

But the North East chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) Dr George Rae has called it "a national disgrace".

'Tremendous sacrifices'

"Covid-19 has shone a light on the health inequalities in the North East," says Dr Rae.

"What we need now is action from the government to reduce their vulnerability to many medical conditions and, indeed, any future viruses."

Gemma is fearful of Covid-19. She also spends her days travelling from chemist to chemist to find the medication her daughter needs. It's hard, but she's hopeful.

"If you want to have a memory of this lockdown, let it be a good one. Let's see if as a nation, they put us first, make us matter and make us count. That would be nice," she says.

A government spokesperson said: "We recognise the tremendous sacrifices the British public are making in the face of this disease, and we are working incredibly hard to protect the nation's public health.

"We are working closely with partners including PHE, the ONS and CQC to better understand the different factors that may influence the way someone is affected by the virus and its impact across the country to help us stop the spread."

