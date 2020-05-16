Man dies after being found injured in car in Thornaby
- 16 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being found being seriously injured in a car in Thornaby.
Police said he had "significant" injuries as a result of being attacked and was pronounced dead at the scene in Trenchard Avenue at 14:20 BST on Friday.
The man, in his 40s, was in a silver BMW.
Cleveland Police appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam and CCTV footage to contact them.