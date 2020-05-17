Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Stokoe's family said he was a "much-loved husband, father, son and son-in-law"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 40-year-old who was found dead in a car.

James Stokoe was found in a BMW on Trenchard Avenue in Thornaby on Friday afternoon.

Cleveland Police said a man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Stokoe's family said he was a "wonderfully kind and gentle person" and a "treasured friend" to many.