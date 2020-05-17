James Stokoe death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- 17 May 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 40-year-old who was found dead in a car.
James Stokoe was found in a BMW on Trenchard Avenue in Thornaby on Friday afternoon.
Cleveland Police said a man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Stokoe's family said he was a "wonderfully kind and gentle person" and a "treasured friend" to many.