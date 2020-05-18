Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Stokoe's family said he was a "much-loved husband, father, son and son-in-law"

A man has been charged with the murder of a 40-year-old Teesside man.

James Stokoe was found seriously injured in a BMW on Trenchard Avenue in Thornaby on Friday afternoon. He died at the scene.

A 33-year-old man will appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Mr Stokoe's family said he was a "wonderfully kind and gentle person" and a "treasured friend" to many.