Image copyright Google Image caption Skerne Park Academy is part of the Coleridge Centre complex in Darlington

A primary school has closed after a pupil and their parents tested positive for coronavirus.

Skerne Park Academy in Darlington was open for about 40 children, with the affected family using it under key worker status.

A spokesman said the school would be closed "until further notice to allow for the necessary period of isolation".

Head teacher Kate Chisholm said the school was following Public Health England guidelines.

"We would like to reassure everyone that every possible step is being taken to ensure the safety of our pupils and staff, and we wish the family a speedy recovery," she said.

