Image copyright Steve Morgan/British Steel Image caption British Steel said it would take "decisive action" to protect its people and operations

British Steel is pausing production at one of its plants on Teesside for three weeks for a second time this year.

The company confirmed 300 members of staff would be furloughed from 13 June "as a temporary measure".

Production at the site was paused earlier this year due to a fall in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, with staff returning in April.

British Steel has thanked staff for their commitment in being able to fulfil orders.

'Market remains tough'

A spokesman for the firm said: "Covid-19 continues to have a major impact on people and businesses across the world and British Steel is working hard to overcome the challenges we and our customers face.

"We're committed to safeguarding our employees and I'm pleased to say their skill and endeavour has enabled us to maintain safe operations and produce the products our customers require.

"However, as the market remains tough, we've now taken the decision to again temporarily pause production at Skinningrove for three weeks."

He added that he knew it was a "worrying time for staff" but that production would "resume at the earliest opportunity".

The firm said it was following government guidance in its manufacturing operations and hundreds of office-based employees were now working from home.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.