Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alison Danks has not been seen since 23 May

The "hurting" family of a woman who has been missing for two weeks say they are desperate to see her safe at home.

Alison Danks, who is also known as Alison Bishop, was last seen in Marske-by-the-sea, near Redcar, in the early hours of 23 May.

Cleveland Police said it was a long time for her not to be in touch and are appealing for help from the public.

Ms Danks' brother Matthew Bishop said: "All her family love her with all our hearts and miss her dearly."

He said: "Ali built up close and deep relationships with so many people and we are all hurting since she disappeared. We all want to see Ali return home safe and as soon as possible.

"Ali if you are reading this, please just make contact by any means possible to let us know you are ok.

"If anyone has seen Ali and can get a message to us we will be eternally grateful, whatever the circumstances.

"All that matters to our family is that we know Ali is ok."

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The last sighting of her was on CCTV

Ms Danks, 39, was last sighted on CCTV near Outwood Academy Bydales School on Coast Road in Marske at 00:22 BST on 23 May.

Prior to this sighting she had been seen walking along Redcar Road in Marske at 00:10 and then along Marske High Street towards the school.

She is described as being white, 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall, of fair complexion with green eyes and blonde hair tied up in a ponytail.

Ms Danks was believed to be wearing a distinctive bright mustard coloured jacket, blue jeans and possibly UGG boots at the time she went missing.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.