Image copyright Darlington Borough Council/eBay Image caption Darlington Council said there was no evidence the masks offered extra virus protection

An online trader selling unverified "virus protection" masks on eBay has been shut down.

Darlington Borough Council's Trading Standards team said the seller provided no evidence to suggest the masks offered the promised extra protection.

The masks, listed as being in Darlington, were removed from sale within 48 hours, a spokeswoman said.

They were being sold for £2.80 each and advertised as being reusable and protecting wearers from viruses.

The council said the trader was investigated because there were no required details on the masks and the seller had not provided the necessary information on the product information page showing that the face masks complied with the relevant legislation.

"Any sellers that do not follow the rules will be found and the products will be removed from sale," trading standards manager Dawn Taylor said.

"It is important in these times that the public are safe and that they can buy such products knowing them to be effective rather than potentially life threatening."

