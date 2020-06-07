Image caption The hotel's parent company Shepherd Cox Hotels went into administration on 2 June

A city hotel dating back to the 19th century has gone into administration.

Hartlepool's Best Western Grand Hotel has announced all staff have been made redundant, though it is not how many jobs have been lost.

On Facebook, it added "someone would be in touch" with customers who had booked weddings and events at the venue.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill said he was "shocked and appalled" that workers had been laid off at short notice, after the announcement on Friday.

The hotel's parent company Shepherd Cox Hotels went into administration on 2 June.

Speaking on the hotel's Facebook account page, general manager Paul Riley, who has also lost his job, said: "I am receiving a number of calls today regarding the status of the hotel.

"It is with regret that I must confirm the hotel is now in administration with all employees, including myself, made redundant.

"I am sure that someone will be in touch in the coming days with regards to weddings and events that have been booked, but unfortunately it is out of our hands at this point so calling the hotel directs to my mobile, and I am afraid I am unable to tell you anything more."

Hospitality businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with lockdown measures meaning most have closed since March.