A supermarket site which has been empty for five years is to be used as a coronavirus test facility.

Sainsbury's built an 80,000 sq ft superstore in Middlesbrough's Middlehaven area but dropped plans to move into it in 2015.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen described it as "ideal", while Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald said it was "the best choice" due to its accessibility.

Assisted and self-administered tests will be available at the site.

Mr Houchen, a Conservative, said he was pleased the government was "taking advantage of the great deal of extra space at the empty supermarket site, which is an ideal location to get people tested on Teesside".

Labour's Mr McDonald said its proximity to the A66 worked in its favour.

Last November, Middlesbrough Council's planning committee backed a scheme to split the empty building into smaller units.

While those plans remain in the pipeline, the building and car park remain empty.

It had been revealed the site was costing the supermarket giant £200,000 a month.

The firm's decision to leave it as a so-called ghost store came as it said changes to shopping patterns meant it was "no longer viable".

The council had hoped it would act as a key part of a multimillion-pound redevelopment of Middlehaven.

