Coronavirus: Hospital staff line road for porter Mark Lowe's funeral
A hospital porter who died after contracting coronavirus has been given an emotional send-off by colleagues who lined the road outside their workplace.
Mark Lowe, who worked in the radiography team at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital, died on 28 May.
The father-of-two boys was described as a "kind man with a genuine heart" by radiology services manager Kelly Smith.
Mr Lowe, 46, had worked at the South Tees Hospital Trust for 20 years.
'Massive loss'
"His death has been felt across all wards and departments," Ms Smith said.
"His South Tees friends and colleagues wanted to come together to say one final farewell, remembering Mark as one of the best.
"His death is a massive loss felt by all who knew him".
Socially distanced staff lined the perimeter road at the hospital and clapped as the funeral cortege passed.
Following his death last month, chief executive Sue Page said workers were "heartbroken at the loss of a member of our South Tees family".
She added Mr Lowe was a "kind and brilliant colleague".
