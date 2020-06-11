Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Seven men have been arrested as part of the investigation, but all were later released

A charity has offered a £10,000 reward and appealed for information over the disappearance of a Hartlepool man nine years ago.

Scott Fletcher was last seen near a Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill, Durham, on the evening of 11 May 2011.

Police said they strongly believed the 27-year-old was murdered soon afterwards but no body has been found.

Crimestoppers said the family of the father of one "deserved closure" and people could get in touch anonymously.

In the course of the investigation, seven people from the Durham area have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and later released.

Image copyright Crimestoppers

Ruth McNee, from Crimestoppers, said: "No family should have to be kept in the dark or unable to find some form of closure when a loved one has disappeared in such circumstances.

"Our charity is well aware that for some people, speaking directly to the police or authorities is not an option or they are reluctant to do so for a number of reasons.

"Maybe loyalties have changed over the years, maybe you've had suspicions, but because it was too close to home you have kept quiet.

"Even if you think your information is insignificant, it could make all the difference."