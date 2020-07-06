Image copyright Jacob Young Image caption Jacob Young's tweet about his first haircut since lockdown was later deleted

A Conservative MP has come under fire after posting a tweet of his before and after lockdown locks, making reference to "More Tory cuts".

Jacob Young, who represents Redcar, was attempting to highlight how barbers and hairdressers were able to reopen.

The MP said the tweet had "clearly intended" to be "a joke".

Labour's Andy McDonald, MP for Middlesbrough, said people would be "deeply offended" due to how austerity measures had hit the local area.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: "More Tory cuts…before and after shots.

"Across the country our #barbers and #hairdressers are back and #OpenForBusiness.

"With new safety guidance, disposable gowns & towels and extensive new hygiene practices - we can safely go back to getting our mops chopped!"

Image copyright Jacob Young Image caption Mr Young is one of the country's youngest MPs and was elected in the 2017 General Election

Mr McDonald said: "It was a crass and insensitive comment and far from being funny for thousands of people in Redcar and across the Tees Valley who have suffered as a direct result of the political choice of his Tory party to impose austerity," he added.

The tweet was also criticised by Labour's former Redcar and Cleveland Council leader, Sue Jeffrey, who said: "I do wonder just how low these people will sink.

"Did he really think it is okay to joke about Tory austerity policies that have ruined so many lives and left our NHS and care services so ill equipped to deal with the Covid-19 crisis?"

'Amazing people'

Asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service to comment, Mr Young said: "I tried to make light of the first haircut I'd had in three months.

"Sadly a small number of people took offence at what was clearly intended as a joke."

The MP said the government was supporting Redcar and the surrounding area with with millions of pounds worth of funding.

"My constituency is full of amazing people and I'm proud to be an MP here for a party that is investing in our area and supporting working people across Teesside," he added.

Mr Young, one of the country's youngest MPs, was 26 years old when he was elected to the Redcar seat in December's general election. ousting Labour's Anna Turley, and overturning her previous majority.

