Image copyright Graythorp Energy Ltd Image caption The site will process waste and generate energy 24-hours a day

Plans have been approved for a £230m energy plant in Hartlepool, which is expected to create up to 450 jobs during its construction.

The proposals will see a combined heat and power facility next to the Graythorp Industrial Estate, south of Seaton Carew.

Graythorp Energy Ltd say 40 full-time jobs will be created, adding £2.72m to the local economy each year.

Councillors in Hartlepool unanimously backed the plan for the 15-acre site.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the centre, in Tofts Road West, would generate 49.5 megawatts of dependable electricity for the local grid, 50% of which will be classed as renewable.

'Low carbon electricity'

It will process waste and generate energy 24-hours a day, with residual waste brought onto the site between 0600 and 1900 BST, seven days a week.

Nick Roberts, planning consultant for the development, told councillors the proposals would provide a boost to the area and help provide sustainable energy.

He added: "Rather than putting a waste fuel resource in a hole in the ground or paying someone to use it to generate power in Germany or Holland, the infrastructure investment can be made here in Hartlepool to deliver a facility that can deliver sufficient low carbon electricity to meet the needs of over 108,000 homes."

Bosses say it will also turn up to 550,000 tonnes of dry household and industrial waste a year, that would otherwise go to landfill or be sent to Europe, into enough electricity for more than 108,000 homes.

Worries over pollution

Councillor Brenda Loynes (Conservative) said she hoped local workers would be given the chance to take up jobs, which the developer said would be the case.

Meanwhile, Socialist Labour Party councillor Marjorie James called on the applicant to consider how the large roof could attract seagulls and for measures to be put in place.

Residents had been consulted on the plans and six objections were received, along with two comments supporting the development.

Concerns raised include worries over noise pollution, foul odours from the site, an increase in traffic and a loss of natural views.

