Lingdale bungalow fire: Woman in her 80s dies
- 9 July 2020
A woman has died following a fire at her bungalow.
Firefighters battled the blaze at the property in Rosedale Gardens, Lingdale, east Cleveland, which broke out at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.
The woman, who was aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbours have left floral tributes.
A cordon is in place while an investigation into the fire which destroyed the living room takes place. It is not being treated as suspicious.
A coroner's report is being prepared.