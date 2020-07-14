Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Dewing was caught on CCTV shoving the officer, who now needs physiotherapy

A man has admitted seriously injuring a police officer by pushing her so hard that she fell down steps at a protest.

Jamie Dewing, who initially denied it was him, was caught on camera after travelling to a demonstration in London from his home in Saltburn on 13 June.

CCTV footage also shows the 31-year-old throwing items including a metal barrier, and spitting at officers.

Dewing, of Valley View, pleaded guilty to two charges and will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court at a later date.

He admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, during a hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 9 July.

The Metropolitan Police said the officer who was injured needed physiotherapy to her neck and back.

Dewing, who has been remanded in custody, travelled from his home to join hundreds of demonstrators in central London.

Police said he was one of a minority who became increasingly hostile to officers attempting to control crowds near the Nelson Mandela statue in Parliament Square.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police said Dewing initially denied he was responsible for pushing the officer, claiming it was someone else

He was identified by an officer from Cleveland Police during an investigation into the violence, after his photograph was released to the media.

Det Con Nicky Dixon, who is investigating the recent disorder, said: "Dewing initially denied that he was the man responsible for pushing one of our colleagues, claiming that it was someone else.

"However, he quickly changed his mind when he was in the dock, admitting both charges against him.

"Footage from nearby police shows the force he used to push the officer - his actions were completely reprehensible."

