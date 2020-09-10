Middlesbrough Council severance payout policy criticised
A £95,000 payout to the former head of a children's services department found to have "serious and widespread failures" has been criticised.
Helen Watson left Middlesbrough Council in March after an Ofsted inspection found vulnerable young people were left too long before being helped.
Independent councillor Jon Rathmell said her severance package should have been voted on by councillors.
The authority's policy does not require a vote for payouts below £100,000.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has attempted to contact Ms Watson for comment.
At a council debate on pay Mr Rathmell said the former director of children's services had "in my opinion, failed the authority and left with a payment of over £90,000".
"Members were not aware so we did not have a say on it," he said.
The threshold above which payouts should be considered by councillors should be lowered, Mr Rathmell said.
"Given we're in times of forced austerity because of Covid, I think that figure needs reducing and members should play more of an active part," he said.
A vote on reconsidering the council's pay policy was passed by 22 votes to seven with 13 abstentions.
Council documents show Ms Watson received £211,971 in salary, fees and allowances last year, compared with £116,910 the previous year.
The Ofsted report in 2019 found her department was "inadequate" and said "serious and widespread weaknesses" had left children "at risk of significant harm".
Children's services commissioner Peter Dwyer subsequently said the failings were "the product of deficiencies across the wider system", rather than the responsibility of any individual.
