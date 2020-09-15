Steven Clark: Two arrested for murder of Marske man missing since 1992 Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cleveland Police image caption Steven Clark was last seen using toilets on Saltburn seafront in 1992

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost 30 years.

Steven Clark, who was 23 when he disappeared, was last seen using the toilets near Saltburn pier on 28 December 1992.

Detectives believe Mr Clark, who was left disabled from injuries in a car crash as a child, had "come to harm".

Cleveland Police did not provide further details of those arrested but said both had been released on bail.

Cold case detectives reopened Mr Clark's case earlier this year.

A missing persons report said Mr Clark, who lived in Marske-by-the-Sea was last seen at 15:00 GMT after a family walk.

'Vital information'

The report said he went to use the gents' public toilets on Saltburn promenade while his mother went into the ladies at the same time.

He was not seen coming out of the toilets and did not return home.

Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said understanding Mr Clark's relationships with those who knew him was key to the investigation.

"There were many question marks over his disappearance, and as a result of our initial reinvestigation and the fact that there is no proof of life, we believe that Steven has come to harm," he said.

"I appreciate that we're asking people to think back to the 1990s, but there may be people who knew Steven and have information that may prove vital to this case."

image copyright Cleveland Police image caption Steven Clark was disabled after being injured in a car crash as a child

Mr Clark had a severely damaged left arm, a damaged leg and pronounced limp with his ability to walk described as severely impaired.

Shortly before he went missing he was awarded the apprentice of the year award from the Rathbone Society in Redcar which helped people with disabilities improve their employment skills.