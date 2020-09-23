Steven Clark: New last sighting for Marske man missing since 1992 Published duration 52 minutes ago

image copyright Cleveland Police image caption Cleveland Police said they believe Steven Clark had "come to harm"

Police say they have a new last sighting for a man who has been missing for almost 28 years.

Steven Clark has not been seen since 28 December 1992 and Cleveland Police believe he has "come to harm".

It was initially said he was last seen entering toilets in Saltburn at 15:00, but now a woman says she saw him after that time near his home in Marske.

His parents were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month and have been released on bail.

They "absolutely" deny any wrongdoing.

Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said the woman and her family passed a man they believe to be Mr Clark as they were walking on the High Street towards Marske square.

image copyright Cleveland Police image caption It was initially thought Steven Clark was last spotted in Saltburn but he was seen later on near his home, a witness said

He was walking in the opposite direction towards The Ship Inn and it hadn't yet got dark meaning it must have been before 15:45.

The woman said she saw the police appeals in 1992 but did not think her information was relevant.

She came forward after fresh publicity when police re-opened the cold case file.

Det Ch Insp Page said: "This is an important development for us.

"We have carried out a number of searches in the Marske area and these will be continuing.

"A lot of people knew Steven and I would again appeal for people to come forward with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it is."

Mr Clark's parents, Doris and Charles Clark, were released on bail pending further investigation.