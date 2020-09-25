Hartlepool man jailed for stabbing pregnant partner Published duration 24 minutes ago

image copyright Cleveland Police image caption Sowerby admitted wounding with intent and was jailed for eight years

A man has been jailed for stabbing his pregnant partner after accusing her of texting other men.

The woman was 11 weeks pregnant when Christopher Sowerby, 25, knifed her in the stomach on 2 May in Hartlepool, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Police said despite her ordeal the victim's baby was unharmed.

Sowerby, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for eight years on Wednesday.

Det Con Caroline Baker of Cleveland Police, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was pregnant and in lockdown due to the Covid pandemic at the time she was attacked.

"He put two lives in danger during this attack and his actions are completely unforgiveable.

"Thankfully the victim and the baby are okay but this incident will no doubt have a lifelong impact on the victim's life."