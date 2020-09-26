CCTV appeal following rape in Middlesbrough Published duration 11 minutes ago

An investigation has been launched following a rape in Middlesbrough.

The female victim was attacked inside a property on Crescent Road by a man unknown to her, police said.

Officers want anyone with CCTV footage recorded in the Gresham area of the town between 230:0 BST on Thursday and 00:30 on Friday to come forward.

The suspect is described as slim and about 25 years old. He was wearing a blue and red puffer jacket with a hood.

He had black hair with a small ponytail on top, police said.

