Luke Jobson death: Pair change pleas to guilty of affray

image copyright Family handout image caption Luke Jobson went missing after a night out in Yarm, in Teesside

Two men have pleaded guilty to affray in connection with the death of a man from Teesside whose body was recovered from the River Tees.

Luke Jobson, 22, went missing following a night out in Yarm in January, 2019.

Edwin Taha, 20, of Lavender Way, Norton, and Ali Abdulmajieed, 19, of Corvus Drive, Stockton, pleaded guilty earlier ahead of their trial.

Taha and Abdulmajieed are due to be sentenced next month at Teesside Crown Court.

Charges of affray against Ryan Alpay, 19, of Duneside, Elm Tree, Stockton, and Hammad Asif, 18, of Osborne Road, Stockton, were ordered to remain on file.

Mr Jobson's body was recovered from the river on 28 January 2019.