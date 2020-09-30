Inglesby Barwick biker who died in crash was 'loving' family man Published duration 11 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Stephen Davies died when his motorbike crashed in Thornaby

A motorcyclist who died after crashing into a barrier was a "loving husband, father and grandfather", his family have said.

Stephen Davies, 62, from the Ingleby Barwick area, died at the scene of the crash on Monday evening.

His motorbike crashed on the A174 Spine Road in Thornaby between the A19 interchange roundabout and Thornaby Road shortly before 17:00 BST, Cleveland Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.