Coronavirus: Teesside leaders call for more 'local input'
Leaders of the five Teesside councils have called for more local input when it comes to a response to coronavirus.
It follows a meeting between Darlington, Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton council leaders, and Middlesbrough's mayor.
They said it was "vital" local circumstances were taken into account in decision-making.
On Thursday the government announced tighter restrictions or Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.
Councillor Mary Lanigan, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough, who chaired the meeting, said: "We all want the same outcome, and we believe more local input would help keep people safe, save jobs and return us more quickly to a more normal way of life."
- 21 hours ago
- 20 hours ago