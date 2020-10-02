BBC News

Coronavirus: Teesside leaders call for more 'local input'

image captionTighter restrictions for Middlesbrough and Hartlepool come into effect on Saturday

Leaders of the five Teesside councils have called for more local input when it comes to a response to coronavirus.

It follows a meeting between Darlington, Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton council leaders, and Middlesbrough's mayor.

They said it was "vital" local circumstances were taken into account in decision-making.

On Thursday the government announced tighter restrictions or Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.

Councillor Mary Lanigan, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough, who chaired the meeting, said: "We all want the same outcome, and we believe more local input would help keep people safe, save jobs and return us more quickly to a more normal way of life."

