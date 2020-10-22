Redcar woman jailed after dogs maul terriers to death
A woman has been jailed after three dogs she was in charge of bit another dog walker and killed her two terriers.
Sharni Stephens had been walking the pit bull terrier-type animals without leads or muzzles in April, which was in violation of a 2017 court order.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, the 29-year-old, of Micklow Close, Redcar, was given a 12-month jail sentence.
She had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.
The 10-minute attack happened shortly before 05:00 BST on Cotswold Drive, Redcar.
One of the dogs Stephens was with ran across the road to attack the terriers, the court was told, before the other two joined in.
Victim suffers flashbacks
The victim, a nurse, had been walking her pets on a lead before starting a shift at work.
She tried to protect her Yorkshire and Cairn terriers by lying on top of them and suffered serious injuries to her arms and hands.
The court heard she was unable to work for two months following the attack, that she suffers flashbacks and is so anxious she is now thinking of leaving the town.
Judge Stephen Ashurst said although Stephens did not own the dogs, she was well aware how dangerous they were and the safety restrictions placed on them.
The three animals have since been destroyed.
Stephens, who was led from the dock in tears, was said to be incredibly remorseful for what had happened.
She will serve six months in prison and then be subject to a six-month supervision order.
