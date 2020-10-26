Carlin How shooting: Jamie Hellings admits Christopher Kay manslaughter
A man has admitted shooting dead a "dearly loved" family man in a "mindless and senseless act".
Jamie Hellings, admitted the manslaughter of Christopher Kay, 58, who died in hospital after being shot in the chest in August.
Hellings, 32, from Loftus, was remanded in custody at Teesside Crown Court ahead of sentencing on 27 November.
Mr Kay's family welcomed the guilty plea but said no sentence "would bring our dad back".
He was shot on Brotton Road in Carlin How on 21 August.
'Lived a full life'
Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said the "reckless behaviour" and "mindless actions" of Hellings, of Coronation Road, have had "a devastating and life-changing impact on Christopher's much loved relatives and friends".
He said: "Being in the possession of a firearm in a public place is a huge risk in itself, but to have a loaded and dangerous weapon in close vicinity to others is beyond belief, and as we have seen here, this resulted in Christopher's life being cruelly and prematurely taken away."
In a statement released by Cleveland Police, Mr Kay's family said: "Nearly ten weeks ago our dearly loved Dad was killed, and the ability to see him smile, speak with him and spend time with him was taken away from us.
"Our Dad wouldn't want us to dwell on what has happened, but it would be wrong not to comment on the events that led us here. Through a mindless and senseless act, our family is now without a father, a grandfather, a brother and an uncle."
The statement said Mr Kay had "lived a full life" filled with a passion for motorsport, fishing, a choir and the Territorial Army.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.