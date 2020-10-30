Luke Jobson death: Two men sentenced over affray
Two men have been sentenced for affray in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the River Tees.
Luke Jobson, 22, went missing following a night out in Yarm in January 2019.
Edwin Taha, 20, and Ali Abdulmajieed, 19, admitted affray, at an earlier hearing at Teesside Crown Court.
Taha, of Lavender Way, Norton, was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution and Abdulmajieed, of Corvus Drive, Stockton, was given a 15-month suspended sentence.
The judge also sentenced Taha to an additional four years for an unrelated drugs offence.
The court was told Mr Jobson had been chased and attacked with pepper spray before ending up in the river.