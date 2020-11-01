Tributes to Redcar radio presenter Julie Donaldson
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a popular radio presenter after her husband announced she had died having been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
Julie Donaldson began her career as a communities reporter on BBC Tees and went on to present Saturday Breakfast.
She was then morning presenter on Zetland FM in Redcar and appeared in the TV series The Mighty Redcar.
The 50-year-old died at Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital where she had been in intensive care for three weeks.
In a post on its Facebook page, Zetland FM said: "Julie was a wonderful woman who was an inspiration to everyone she met.
"She was passionate about supporting the local community in Redcar and Cleveland and worked tirelessly to promote local groups, charities and organisations."
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen tweeted that she was a "true community champion", who would be "dearly missed by all".
In a post on social media Cleveland Police said: "Julie always put our officers and staff at ease on her radio show and had a wonderful way of calming their nerves and getting to know the real person behind the uniform.
"We loved working with Julie and she will be truly missed."
Redcar and Cleveland councillor, Wayne Davies said she was "upbeat and fun to be around".
Jacob Young, Conservative MP for Redcar, described the news of her death as "heartbreaking".