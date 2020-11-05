Anonymous donor comes to aid of Redcar women's charity
A charity for rape and sexual abuse victims received £3,100 from an anonymous donor who heard about its funding plight on the radio.
Eva Women's Aid, in Redcar, told BBC Tees a telephone service it operated during the last lockdown had taken hundreds of calls but there was no money for it this time.
A listener got in touch to ask how much it would cost to cover four weeks, then gave them the money.
The charity said it was "so grateful".
Speaking on the radio, the donor said: "I was always brought up to think that women should not be harmed.
"I was thinking domestic abuse is very much a hidden crime and the women who are desperate to get away often end up with nothing.
"It's good that I can help in some way ... if you can help, you should do."
'So grateful'
Chief Executive Rachinda Taylor said: "We know from the last lockdown. when victims were more likely to have to stay in a home which was not safe for them, that the telephone service was really important,.
"It can literally be a lifeline for some women.
"Staff are over the moon, and lots of people will now be able to receive help.
"It's so fantastic what he has done, we are just so grateful to him."