Jodey Whiting: Stockton family win right to ask for new inquest

Published
image captionJodey Whiting suffered multiple physical and mental health issues

The family of a disabled woman who took her own life after benefits were stopped have won permission to request a second inquest.

Jodey Whiting's family said the coroner in her first inquest "declined" to consider the Department for Work and Pensions' (DWP) role in her 2017 death.

The 42-year-old died three days after getting her last Employment Support Allowance (ESA) payment.

Family lawyers said a request for a new inquest is to be filed.

Ms Whiting's mother, Joy Dove, has been granted permission to request a new inquest by the office of the Attorney General following her submission that the original hearing into her daughter's death was insufficient.

New evidence she submitted included the results of an independent inquiry which concluded mistakes were made by the DWP.

image captionJoy Dove said it was a "relief" to get permission to request a new inquest

Ms Whiting, from Stockton, took her own life on 21 February 2017 after her ESA, housing benefit and council tax benefit payments were stopped.

The payments were halted after she failed to attend a work capability assessment (WCA), but Ms Whiting had requested a home visit for the WCA due to her poor health which was refused.

Ms Dove said it was a "relief" to be granted permission to request a new inquest, adding: ""I love my daughter so much and this should never have happened."

Her lawyer, Merry Varney, said they were seeking "a full and fearless investigation into whether the DWP and its flawed decision-making caused or contributed" to Ms Whiting's death.

The request will be made to the High Court within six weeks with a hearing to be held in the summer of 2021.

The DWP has previously apologised for failings in Ms Whiting's case.

