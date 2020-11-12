Steven Clark: Letter sent to police in 1999 released
Police investigating the suspected murder of a man who went missing in 1992 have released a letter which claimed to know who was responsible.
Cleveland Police received the letter about Steven Clark, 23, in 1999, seven years after he disappeared near his home in Marske, near Redcar.
Mr Clark's parents were arrested on suspicion of murder in September but both "absolutely" deny any wrong doing.
The force hopes someone will recognise the handwriting on the letter.
Police previously appealed for the person who sent the letter to Guisborough Police Station to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said: "The letter is very precise in nature.
"The letter writer intimated that Steven was dead and that they claim to know the person responsible.
"It was 21 years ago so the letter writer could have died since then, but if anyone recognises the handwriting, we would urge them to get in touch."
Police also released more information about Mr Clark including that he had lived in South Africa until he was 20 and his life in Markse "was different from the more restricted way of life overseas".
Det Ch Insp Page said: "He was a sociable character and was liked by friends.
"Steven left his personal belongings at home when he disappeared. His wallet, glasses and watch."
