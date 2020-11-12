Grace Thorpe death: Man arrested after New Marske girl dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a two-year-old girl died.
Grace Thorpe was found injured at a home on Dale Street in New Marske on Tuesday morning. She died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary on Thursday.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Cleveland Police said Grace's death is "devastating" and her family are "understandably distraught".
Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Ch Insp Peter Carr, said: "Whilst the loss of any life is tragic, the loss of a child is particularly devastating.
"Our thoughts remain with Grace's family and everyone affected by her loss."
He also urged people to "be mindful" of posting on social media about the case.
"Please bear in mind the impact any comments could have on the case, and on Grace's family during this extremely difficult time," he said.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later.