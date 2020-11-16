Yorkshire Ripper victim's family 'can never escape impact'
The family of the Yorkshire Ripper's final victim has said they can never escape the impact of his crime.
Jacqueline Hill, from Middlesbrough, was murdered by Peter Sutcliffe on 17 November 1980.
The 20-year-old was two months into her first term at Leeds University.
Her sister, Vivienne Hill, said that 40 years on not a day goes by without the family thinking of her and wondering what the "promise of her future" would have been like.
Sutcliffe, who murdered 12 other women and left seven more for dead between 1975 and 1980, died on Friday while serving a whole life term.
He was caught eight weeks after he murdered Ms Hill as she walked back to her university halls of residence.
Her mother was at the Old Bailey to see him sentenced on 22 May 1981 - a day when her daughter should have been celebrating her 21st birthday.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Vivienne Hill described her sister as a "gentle and caring" person.
'Immeasurable loss'
She said: "Not a day goes by that we don't think of her.
"The impact her loss had, and still has, on our family, friends and anyone who knew her is immeasurable.
"As she would now be 60 had she survived, we have always wondered what her promising future would have been like."
She added: "The notoriety of this case means that over the last 40 years, and no doubt going forward, our family, the families of all the other victims, whether surviving or not, will be subjected to constant reminders of past events.
"In celebrating the life of Jacqueline, we hope that by highlighting the way families are affected by tragic losses and events, some good can be achieved."