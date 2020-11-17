Cleveland Police cleared of bullying and racism claims
- Published
An investigation into bullying and racism claims at Cleveland Police has found "no evidence" of misconduct.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) looked at complaints from an ex-officer into how the force carried out an Equality Review in 2011.
The police watchdog did highlight a "learning point" to ensure participants in any future review had a "clear understanding" of the scope of it.
The force said it noted the conclusion and the summary of the findings.
This is the second of three investigations as part of Operation Forbes, launched in 2018 to look at allegations of corruption and discrimination.
'Incredibly complex'
The watchdog said the complaints in the second case were initially investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service, with the findings then appealed by the complainant.
After the IOPC partially upheld the appeal, it launched its own investigation.
Earlier it published its report which said it had concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to indicate "misconduct or criminality" in respect of the officers and former officers involved.
David Ford, head of national operations, said: "The former officer made serious allegations of intimidation, victimisation, harassment and ostracism and it was necessary for us to look at these complaints closely.
"We carefully considered this evidence before reaching our conclusion and while we found no evidence to suggest misconduct, we have highlighted a learning point to Cleveland Police to make sure that when it conducts future reviews, all participants have a clear understanding of the scope of the review."
In 2019 the first part of the police watchdog's investigation ruled six officers accused of racial discrimination against an Asian colleague had "no case to answer".
The third and final part, which is ongoing, looks into allegations of illegal monitoring.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "We note the conclusion of this investigation and the publication of a summary of the investigation findings."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.