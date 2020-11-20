Grace Thorpe murder: 'Time standing still' for girl's family
- Published
The family of a murdered two-year-old girl say "time has just stood still" since her death earlier this month.
Grace Thorpe was found critically injured at a house on Dale Street in New Marske, near Redcar, on Tuesday 10 November and died at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary the following day.
Her mother, Alice Quine, said: "You will never leave our hearts, princess."
Adam Jackson, 26, of Dale Street, has been charged with murder and is due to face trial in July.
In a statement released by Cleveland Police, Ms Quine said: "Our beautiful little girl has been gone over a week now and it feels like time has just stood still.
"Her beautiful, bright blue eyes and smile will never leave our minds.
"She made such an impact on everybody. Grace was the most amazing, kind, funny and sassy daughter, sister, niece and granddaughter.
"You will never leave our hearts, princess, and we will speak about you every day. Your memory will always be kept alive. Sleep tight, sweetheart."
