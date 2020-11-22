Billingham 'Zombie sweet' drug warning issued by police
Parents are being urged to look out for suspected drugs disguised as confectionary called Zombie Sweets.
Cleveland Police seized a stash of the sweets, which are believed to contain cannabis or a similar substance, in a raid in Billingham on Friday.
They could "potentially be dangerous" and medical help should be sought "straight away" if they have been consumed, the force said.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class B drugs.
Symptoms caused by eating the sweets could include:
- Loss of coordination
- Hallucinations
- Nausea/vomiting
- Lethargy, collapse or loss of consciousness
- Cardiovascular effects such as a fast or irregular heart rate
Ch Insp Scott Cowie said: "We don't know what is in these sweets or how strong they are but they could potentially be dangerous if taken.
"They come in sealed packets and look very much like real sweets."
Tom Le Ruez, Tees Preventing Drug Related Deaths co-ordinator, said: "Edibles such as sweets infused with drugs can take longer for effects to appear than smoking drugs.
"People should be aware of the delayed onset of taking drugs orally and potential for unpredictable effects, especially when the contents and dosage are unknown."
