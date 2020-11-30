Coronavirus: Auckland Castle to undergo repairs
A 900-year-old castle is to undergo £212,000 of repairs to aid heritage recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Heritage England said it awarded the money to Auckland Castle, in Bishop Auckland, to employ local contractors.
The repairs at the castle, which was once the private palace of the Prince Bishops of Durham, will make the gardens more accessible.
Historic England said visitors had found "solace" in the gardens over the last nine months.
Auckland Castle was bought from the Church of England by millionaire philanthropist Jonathan Ruffer in 2012 who then handed it over to the newly-created charitable trust, The Auckland Project.
Following extensive restoration it opened in November 2019.
The Historic England grant of £212,000 will focus on the parts of the garden which are free to visit, renovating historic walls, railings and steps.
Charles Smith, spokesman for Historic England, said: "Over the past nine months, many of us have found solace in visiting our historic parks and gardens as they can have a significant impact on our wellbeing.
"We believe this funding will do much improve the castle's gardens as an attraction, providing clear mental and physical health benefits to its visitors."
David Maddan, spokesman for The Auckland Project, said: "This year has been extremely challenging for everyone, but projects like this will not only make our outdoor spaces safer and more enjoyable to be in, but also play a vital role in protecting and safeguarding our heritage."