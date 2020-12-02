Covid-19: Saltburn seafront visitors 'not socially distancing'
- Published
Visitors to a spa town's seafront are not adhering to coronavirus safety measures, councillors have complained.
Craig Hannaway, who represents Saltburn on Redcar and Cleveland Council, said there were crowds and most were not socially distancing.
Signs on the seafront and promenade were "very clear, but they are mainly being ignored", he said.
The council said it had hired seven coronavirus "ambassadors" to provide a public presence and give advice.
Another Saltburn councillor, Philip Thomson, said last month he had received numerous reports from residents about people not following the rules.
"Enforcement should be used to make it clear that this is a serious situation," he said.
Current guidance is for people to avoid travelling into and out of areas in tier three, which includes Saltburn.
The ambassadors have no enforcement powers, but can report issues to the authority and other agencies, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Cabinet member for health Steve Kay said the "vast majority of residents and visitors" had followed the rules.
"However, the fight is not over and while I absolutely understand people heading to Saltburn, we must remember to socially distance, wear masks at the right time and wash or sanitise our hands," he said.
The council had put up stickers and signs, he added.
Meanwhile, health bosses at South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust have said they believe it has "passed the peak" in this latest spike of cases.
The trust is treating 95 Coved-19 patients as of Tuesday, with 12 in critical care, down from 128 patients and 20 in critical care nine days ago.
