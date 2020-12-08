John Wright murder: Stockton accused 'celebrated with fist bump'
- Published
Two men accused of murdering a man over a drug debt celebrated the attack with a fist bump, a court has heard.
Kienan Johnson beat John Wright with a baton before Jordan Vaughan stabbed the 41-year-old through the back into the heart with a knife, prosecutors said.
Mr Wright died on Parliament Street, Stockton, at about 14:00 GMT on 29 December 2019.
Mr Johnson, 22, of Stockton, and Mr Vaughan, 21, of Thornaby, both deny murder at Teesside Crown Court.
'Two against one'
Prosecutor John Elvidge QC said Mr Vaughan and Mr Johnson believed Mr Wright had "robbed" or "short-changed them" in a drug deal.
He said the pair wanted to "enhance their reputation" and "each used his weapon even though there were two of them against one older man" with the intention of causing "serious harm".
Mr Elvidge said there were bruises on Mr Wright's legs consistent with being hit multiple times with an extendable baton while he also suffered a 30cm long stab wound in the back which pierced his heart.
He said Mr Wright was attacked in an area where both defendants knew there was no CCTV coverage before staggering to Parliament Street where he collapsed and died.
The two accused fled to a nearby takeaway where they were caught on CCTV "celebrating with a fist bump" and changing clothes, Mr Elvidge said.
'Self-defence'
The pair then got a taxi to Middlesbrough but were arrested the following day back in Stockton, the court heard.
In a police interview, Mr Johnson admitted hitting Mr Wright with the baton but said he did not know Mr Vaughan had a knife and did not see the stabbing.
Mr Elvidge told jurors Mr Vaughan will claim he stabbed Mr Wright in self defence as Mr Wright had a brick.
Mr Johnson, of Windsor Road, has admitted possessing a baton and Mr Vaughan, of Harlow Crescent, has pleaded guilty to having a knife, jurors were told.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.