Man who set himself on fire in Teesside court jailed
A man who set himself on fire in a court and rushed at a judge has been jailed for 18 months.
Kamil Kalwarski, 38, was appearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court in July for breaching a non-molestation order when he set his arm alight.
A court clerk who was knocked down by the blazing Kalwarski said it was the most shocking thing she had seen in 34 years in the job.
He was jailed at Teesside Crown Court after admitting affray and assault.
Paul Abrahams, prosecuting, said the father-of-two's relationship with his wife had broken down and she was granted a non-molestation order last year which Kalwarski repeatedly broke, posting pictures taken near her home on social media and contacting her on Facebook.
In July he sent threatening emails to the magistrates' court, saying in one he "was going to set fire to the eyes of the judges".
When he appeared before District Judge Timothy Capstick that month, he poured a liquid on his arm, set fire to it and ran towards the bench, knocking over the clerk.
Kalwarski was grabbed by police, who were present after being told of his agitated state, and the fire was put out before any damage was done.
'Extraordinary outburst'
Steven Reed, defending, said his client never aimed to hurt anyone else, only himself, and had written to the clerk to apologise.
He was said to be suffering an adjustment disorder at the time caused by his sense of loss and a perception of injustice.
Sentencing him, Judge Paul Watson told Kalwarski he had committed "an extraordinary and uncalled for outburst" which must have been "terrifying" for the clerk.
Kalwarski, of Bolckow Road in Middlesbrough, also admitted malicious communications offences and repeatedly breaching a non-molestation order.
The judge imposed a two-year restraining order keeping Kalwarski away from his ex-partner.
