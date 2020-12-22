Billingham motorbike rider took keys from drink-drive suspect
Police have praised a motorbike rider who confiscated a suspected drink-driver's keys after they narrowly avoided a crash.
The driver in Billingham was one of 75 people arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in the Cleveland and Durham police force areas in December.
A spokeswoman said the man was almost four times the drink-drive limit in the 15 December incident.
Police said they wanted people to have an "enjoyable and safe Christmas".
In Grangetown, a man was arrested at a supermarket after a member of the public reported concerns he was under the influence of drugs.
'Pubs closed'
In Spennymoor, a woman was arrested and charged after allegedly driving erratically near to a school.
Northumbria Police also arrested 36 people in the first week of its annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign.
Insp Jamie Bell, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "We have already potentially safeguarded road users from 75 drivers suspected of being under the influence of drink or drugs whilst on our roads, and in at least two of these cases we have had valuable help from members of the public.
"Over the festive season, we'll all remain in tier three, so pubs will be closed but we know that people might drink alcohol in their homes and we really need drivers to be aware that they could still be over the limit the following morning.
"We hope that everyone has an enjoyable, and safe, Christmas and new year."
