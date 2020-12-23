Skelton woman given animal ban for neglecting 48 guinea pigs
A woman who kept 48 guinea pigs in overcrowded cages has been banned from keeping animals for a decade.
Julie Margaret Robertson from Saltburn-by-the-Sea admitted neglecting the animals and causing suffering to 14.
The RSPCA said it found too many of the pets in each cage, some with no bedding, food or water.
Inspector Clare Wilson said the "height of the dirty bedding in two of the hutches meant the animals were nearly touching the ceilings".
"The smell was horrendous," she said.
Two guinea pigs were dead, some had eye problems and some were so thin they "demolished" food given to them by animal rescue staff, she said.
Robertson, of Derwent Road, Skelton was fined £250 at Teesside Magistrates on 16 December and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90.
She was also told to wear an electronic tag and abide by a 1800-0600 curfew for four months.
The court heard that Robertson had previously looked after animals well but that she had arthritis and had struggled to clean them out.
The RSPCA said she admitted losing control of the numbers when they bred.
