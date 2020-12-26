BBC News

Billingham crash: Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Day collision

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe collision happened just after 13:00 GMT on Belasis Avenue in Billingham

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Christmas Day.

The collision, which also involved a car, happened just after 13:00 GMT on Belasis Avenue in Billingham, close to the Quorn factory.

The rider of the blue Suzuki motorcycle, a man believed to be aged in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman aged in her 50s, driving the red Hyundai car, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

