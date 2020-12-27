Christmas toys on Stockton child's grave stolen and burned
A mother has been left "heartbroken" after toys put on her child's grave on Christmas Day were stolen and burned.
Cleveland Police said the "sickening" theft of balloons and soft toys happened in the Children's Garden at Oxbridge Cemetery in Stockton.
The mother had returned to the cemetery on Boxing Day and found her child's grave had been targeted and other graves vandalised, officers said.
The stolen items had been set on fire and were found nearby in the cemetery.
Police are urging residents to check their CCTV to see if they have captured footage of the culprits.