Coronavirus lockdown: Hartlepool 'togetherness' call
- Published
Hartlepool's director of public health has told people that "together we can do this", as the lockdown begins.
The call by Craig Blundred comes as figures show the town recorded the highest rate of positive cases in the North East.
It saw about 700 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 31 December, whereas the region rate was about 370.
Mr Blundred reiterated the advice for people to stay at home and follow government guidelines.
He said: "Since the pandemic began last year, people across Hartlepool have been working to fight Covid-19 and we would like to recognise the significant sacrifices people have made over many months.
"I understand people are tired and frustrated - this is not the start to 2021 any of us had hoped for - but if everyone pulls together once more we will be able to make a difference."
Analysis by BBC data journalist Rob England
As England enters its third national lockdown, the North East remains one of the areas with fewer coronavirus cases - but they are increasing.
The region recorded about 370 positive cases for every 100,000 people as of the latest figures, the sixth lowest of England's nine regions.
However, in context locally, this was an increase of nearly two thirds on the previous week, one of the steepest rises of any region.
Across the North East, Hartlepool had the highest infection rate of about 700 cases per 100,000 people as of the 31 December - this increased by nearly two thirds in a week. Newcastle saw the lowest rate of just under 200 cases per 100,000.
Hartlepool again saw the highest proportion of people testing positive for coronavirus in the last week. Of those taking lab-based tests, about 24% had at least one positive result. More than 5% positivity suggests widespread community transmission of the virus.
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust had 222 beds filled with coronavirus patients as of 30 December, rising from 202 the previous week and 171 a month ago. Many of these appear to be new admissions.
Overall, there seems to be a real contrast across the North East in terms of the impact of coronavirus, with some areas affected far more than others. It's unclear whether this situation will remain, but cases are rising across the board, with the virus spreading quickly.
Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: "2020 was a hugely challenging year for us all and new restrictions are not the start to the year any of us had hoped for.
"But the evidence around the new strand is clear and now - more than ever - is the time for us to stay at home and protect the people we love."
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- AIR TRAVELLERS: The new quarantine rules
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- RECOVERY: How long does it take to get better?
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.