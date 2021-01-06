Middlesbrough fire: Man dies after being rescued from house
A man has died after being rescued from a house fire in Middlesbrough.
Emergency services were called to reports of a blaze at the property on Clynes Road in Grangetown just after 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Firefighters rescued the man from the building and he was treated by paramedics, but later died.
The fire is being treated as unexplained and a joint investigation is under way between Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.
Detectives believe they know the man's identity, however formal identification has not yet taken place.